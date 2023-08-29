Arsenal get another player off the books as Mikel Arteta’s squad evolution continues

Arsenal FC Nottingham Forest FC
As we get ever closer to the end of the transfer window, things are really heating up as far as Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are concerned.

The Gunners secured all of their targets earlier in the window, and the last few days are likely to be spent concentrating on trying to get deals done for players to move on.

It’s a squad evolution that needs to happen as well as Financial Fair Play being a factor in every club’s transfer dealings nowadays.

Arteta and sporting director, Edu, have to be delighted with their work so far this summer, with the only possible down side the expected season-long injury to Jurrien Timber, signed as a right-back form Ajax.

Declan Rice has already settled into Arsenal’s midfield as if he’s been playing his whole career there, and whilst David Raya is yet to dislodge Aaron Ramsey in goal and Kai Havertz could do with a little more confidence, in time both are sure to become sound purchases.

One player that won’t be sharing in any successes that might come the north Londoners’ way this season is Nuno Tavares.

That’s because, as transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted, the player has agreed a loan deal with Nottingham Forest until June 2024, with an option to buy.

It will give him the opportunity to resurrect a career that had stalled at the Emirates Stadium.

