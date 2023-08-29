Video: Cesc Fabregas praises “quality” and “personality” of new Arsenal signing

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise onto summer signing Declan Rice after a strong start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international joined the Gunners from West Ham this season and looks a hugely ambitious deal for the north London club as they look to go one further after surprisingly finishing second in the Premier League last season.

See below as Fabregas explains why he thinks Rice already looks like such a success for Arsenal…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Fabregas knows a thing or two about how to boss the midfield for Arsenal, so this is high praise indeed.

