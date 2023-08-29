“I hate it, it’s pathetic” – Ben Foster slams controversial Arsenal transfer decision

Former Manchester United and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has hit out at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for the controversial decision to sign goalkeeper David Raya this summer.

The Gunners had Aaron Ramsdale as their number one last term, with the England international performing very well for the club for much of the campaign.

However, there is now uncertainty over Ramsdale’s position as Raya has come in from Brentford to provide competition for that number one spot, and Foster thinks it looks like the wrong decision.

See below as the pundit and his panel of guests all agree that this looks a strange call by Arteta, which has probably affected Ramsdale’s confidence…

“I hate it, it’s pathetic. It’s something that didn’t need to happen, right. They did not need to sign David Raya,” Foster said.

“He’s (Ramsdale) been a top goalie for two years. He’s on the edge of being England’s number one with Jordan Pickford, he’s right there. When he’s full of confidence and he’s got a manager putting his arm around him, he’s as good as anyone in this country.”

Ramsdale wasn’t at his best for Arsenal against Fulham over the weekend, with the 25-year-old conceding to Andreas Pereira early on after being caught off his line.

Perhaps Raya would be the better option for AFC, but it seems for now Arteta may have over-complicated things here.