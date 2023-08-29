Barcelona man sees dream move to Man United fade

With a few days left of the current transfer window, there are surely plenty of last-minute deals that will be close to being agreed, though one Barcelona star won’t be getting what could be seen as a dream move to Man United.

The Red Devils have done most of their transfer business already, however, the injury to Luke Shaw has opened up the opportunity for a player to come in and make the left-back position at Old Trafford their own.

According to Fabrizio Romano, that is likely to be Chelsea star, Marc Cucurella, after the player agreed terms with United.

Understand Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Cucurella on personal terms. Green light arrived on player side. ?? #MUFC Man United won’t negotiate for any other left back now — as they want to get Cucurella deal done with Chelsea ASAP. pic.twitter.com/ZNmvb3Sgou — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

However, there still remains the significant issue of Man United getting the deal over the line with the Blues before Friday’s deadline.

Given that the Spaniard hasn’t formed part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans in the opening few games of the 2023/24 Premier League season, it’s unlikely that any loan deal agreement would be a problem.

Even before the news of Cucurella’s impending switch became public knowledge, however, one former Chelsea star was apparently warned off of a move to Old Trafford.

According to Sport BILD’s Christian Falk, Barcelona manager, Xavi, has told Marcos Alonso that he isn’t allowed to leave the club for Man United.

Xavi told Marcos Alonso that he is not allowed to leave @FCBarcelona and go to @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 29, 2023

Xavi clearly sees something in the player and wants to ensure he stays with the blaugranes, rather than taking his experience elsewhere and leaving the Catalans light in terms of strength in depth.