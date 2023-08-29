Bayern Munich approach Chelsea for 24-year-old star but Blues don’t want a loan deal

Bayern Munich have made contact with Chelsea over defender Trevoh Chalobah and talks will begin to see if a deal can be reached.

Benjamin Pavard is likely to leave the German champions soon with Inter Milan pushing to get a deal over the line. Should the Frenchman leave, the Bundesliga giants will need a replacement and they have identified Chelsea’s Chalobah as a possibility.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have already rejected a loan proposal for the 24-year-old as they insist on a permanent transfer if they are to part ways with the defender. Talks will continue in order to make a final decision over the centre-back’s future soon.

Understand Bayern have now formally approached Chelsea to start talks for Trevoh Chalobah deal ????????? #CFC Told Chelsea rejected loan proposal as they insist on permanent transfer. Talks continue in order to make final decision soon; Inter wait for answers on Pavard deal. ?? pic.twitter.com/xwLxjS7YBn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

Chalobah has yet to make an appearance for Chelsea this season as the centre-back is down Mauricio Pochettino’s pecking order. The West London club have a good collection of central defenders at Stamford Bridge so it will be hard for the 24-year-old to break into the starting 11.

The defender has been at Chelsea his whole career, so will this summer see him make a first permanent switch away from Stamford Bridge?