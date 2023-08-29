Big six Premier League manager in contention to take over from Gareth Southgate as England boss before 2026 World Cup

Next summer’s European Championship will be Gareth Southgate’s fourth major tournament in charge of England and it could well be his last, with a current Premier League manager for one of the big six a contender for the role.

This season will be the eighth Pep Guardiola has spent at Man City and having won everything at the Premier League champions, his time at the club could be coming to an end. With a contract expiring at the Etihad in 2025, many think the City manager’s next move will be into international management and with a World Cup coming up in 2026, could the Barcelona legend take over England?

According to Bar Canaletes via Football Espana, Guardiola previously offered himself to the English FA back in 2012, but instead, they went for Roy Hodgson following on from Fabio Capello’s spell. Now, with Gareth Southgate approaching his fourth and perhaps final tournament in charge of the English national team, talks have begun again with the Man City boss.

When it comes to international roles, Guardiola was previously linked with the Brazil post ahead of the 2014 World Cup and again following Tite’s exit last winter. However, it appears Carlo Ancelotti is the favourite to take over the Selecao ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

At this stage, the idea of Guardiola being the next England manager is just at its opening phase but there is a good chance the FA could land the 52-year-old if international management is his next wish.

The Man City boss has a complicated relationship with Spain, and seems unlikely to take over rivals Italy or France. As for the South American giants, those roles are occupied, leaving the Three Lions as a logical next step for the Spaniard.