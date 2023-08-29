Chelsea add new condition to Romelu Lukaku’s contract should he do well at Roma

Chelsea have finally parted ways with Romelu Lukaku for another season as the striker is off to Roma on loan, but should he do well, the Blues have added a new condition to his contract. 

The Serie A side will pay £8m to take the Belgium star for a year and will cover the 30-year-old’s salary totalling €7.5m over 10 months. There is no obligation to buy at the end of the loan spell but Chelsea have added a new condition to Lukaku’s contract, in case he performs well in the Italian capital.

According to Matt Law, the West London club have put a £37m release clause in the Belgium star’s current deal, should he do well at Roma this year and someone wants to buy him.

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea for £97.5m in 2021 but scored only eight Premier League goals in 26 games before being loaned out to Internazionale last season. The return of the striker has been a disaster for the club and they are struggling to find a permanent home for the 30-year-old.

The player will not be an issue for another season but with a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026, the Blues will be back in the same situation next summer.

