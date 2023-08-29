The final few days of the window could see some epic battles in terms of transfers, and perhaps none more so than between London rivals, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Spurs’ major business this summer has been to bring in James Maddison and Micky van de Ven as well as selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, whereas the Blues don’t seem to have stopped buying or selling throughout the window.

It could be said that both teams are short of a striker given that Romelu Lukaku landed in Rome on Tuesday ahead of his season long loan at the Serie A club.

Barcelona appear to have wanted to ease Ansu Fati out of the club for the past few months.

From a Financial Fair Play point of view and the fact that the player who the club expected to be Lionel Messi’s heir has completely lost form, a move away makes sense.

However, it’s believed that up until now Ansu has never shown an appetite to move.

Ansu Fati situation, one to watch until the end of the window as mentioned multiple times. ??? Understand Tottenham made contact to be informed on Ansu Fati situation while talks for Brennan Johnson continue. Chelsea have also been presented Ansu opportunity earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/ym5hZ3WOAb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted on Tuesday night that the player’s situation is one to watch, with Tottenham being kept abreast of any developments, and Chelsea having, apparently, been offered the player earlier in the week.

It certainly puts a new spin on Fati’s situation and hints at the possibility that the player has now finally accepted that he has no future at Barcelona.

Perhaps the final straw was seeing a 16-year-old Lamine Yamal picked ahead of him in the last couple of matches.