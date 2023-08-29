Chelsea in discussions with Man United over surprise last-minute transfer

With only a few days left until the closure of the summer transfer window, any deals needing to be done have to be coming towards final agreement if they want to get over the line, and Chelsea appear more likely than most to be working right up until 11pm on Friday.

The Blues have had a spectacular if dramatic window again, breaking the British transfer record to bring in Moises Caicedo, signing other highly-rated stars such as Romeo Lavia, but selling more than a starting XI of players in order to balance the books for Financial Fair Play.

It would appear that there is still business to be done, and one deal in particular has come straight out of left field.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Man United have enquired about taking Marc Cucurella on loan because of an injury to their first-choice left-back, Luke Shaw.

It’s thought that the England star could be out of action for a while, and the Spaniard is an attack-minded defender and should slot straight in to Erik ten Hag’s preferred set-up.

With a few days left, any agreement will have to be made quickly, with the player surely welcoming a move up north given that he hasn’t had a look in so far this season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Time will tell if both clubs can get this one over the line.