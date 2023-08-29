CL giants ask about surprise Chelsea transfer raid but Blues could offer him a new contract

Bayern Munich have reportedly asked Chelsea about the possibility of signing Connor Gallagher this summer, whilst also looking into a deal for Trevoh Chalobah.

However, it seems the Blues are not keen on letting Gallagher go, and could even offer him a new contract after the transfer window closes, according to 90min.

Gallagher has made a strong start to the season for Chelsea, even if he wasn’t quite at his best for much of the last campaign, where the team as a whole struggled under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

Mauricio Pochettino, however, seems to be getting Gallagher back to his best, so this doesn’t seem like an ideal time to be letting the England international go.

Bayern also signed Harry Kane this summer, so it could be tempting for them to help him with his settling-in period by bringing in other English players from the Premier League.

90min acknowledge that Gallagher’s future had been somewhat up in the air after the summer signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in midfield, but it now seems the former Crystal Palace loanee could be staying.