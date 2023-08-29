Chelsea want £100million to let Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah leave this summer, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues are facing interest in both players as we edge towards the final days of the transfer window, though it’s not currently clear if they will be on the move.

Chalobah is clearly not playing much at Chelsea, and with Bayern Munich interested it would make sense for him to move on, but Jacobs says he has a £50million asking price.

Gallagher would also come with a £50m price tag, but it’s less clear if CFC will sanction his departure as he’s started well this season and seems open to staying and fighting for his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“Chelsea will be very busy with outgoings right up until the transfer window shuts,” Jacobs said.

“Bayern want to sign Trevoh Chalobah, who doesn’t look like getting many minutes if stays at Chelsea. The German champions have already had a loan bid rejected and are still in talks.

“Chelsea want a permanent sale and expect a £50m fee. Bayern will consider Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap if they can’t strike a deal for Chalobah.

“Conor Gallagher also faces an uncertain future but has been playing for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino and is content to stay and fight for his place.

“Bayern, West Ham and Spurs have all looked at Gallagher during different parts of the window. Everton and Newcastle held a historical interest as well, but are not active currently.

“Brighton really like Gallagher, but not his wages, and that’s why nothing has materialised to date. Chelsea will listen to offers should they arrive around the £50m mark.”

It will be interesting to follow this saga in the next few days, but it would be pretty superb business by Chelsea if they did end up cashing in on two homegrown players for as much as £100m.