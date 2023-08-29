Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides all details on Chelsea star’s crazy transfer saga this summer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his insight into Romelu Lukaku’s departure from Chelsea this summer as he finally closes in on a loan move to Roma.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano detailed how Lukaku looked close to joining Inter Milan earlier in the summer, before Juventus also became an option for the Belgium international.

A move to Juve then couldn’t happen, however, because it also hinged on the Turin giants selling Dusan Vlahovic, so that put Lukaku in limbo for a while longer.

Now, however, it looks like everything is done for the 30-year-old to leave Stamford Bridge for the Stadio Olimpico, where he’ll link up again with Jose Mourinho, whom he’s worked under at both Manchester United and in his first spell at Chelsea.

Lukaku is undoubtedly a great player on his day so it’s a shame to see his recent struggles, and it will be interesting to see if he can revive his career with Roma.

“Let’s start today’s column with: Romelu Lukaku to Roma – here we go! This saga is finally over,” Romano said.

“After months of being close to Inter and then wanted by Juventus, there’s now a deal agreed with Roma. It’s a loan deal with no mandatory buy option, and Roma will cover €7.5m of his salary. Of course, Chelsea already paid his salary for July and August, so this is valid only for ten months. Chelsea will also get a loan fee higher than the €5m which has been reported. Lukaku will now travel to Rome on Tuesday.

“So, what went on behind the scenes with this deal? Inter wanted Lukaku back earlier this summer and they were prepared to close the deal at the end of June, but then they didn’t get a final green light from Lukaku, and they understood it happened because Romelu was negotiating with Juventus. Those secret talks with Juve became public then, and Lukaku agreed personal terms with Juventus on a three year deal. However, another twist was that the only way for Juve to make it happen was to sell Dusan Vlahovic, and it didn’t happen.

“So Roma were the final credible option for Lukaku, they entered the race last week in quiet way and the strategy was successful as American owners relationship made the difference to get green light for loan move.”