Exclusive: Chelsea have ten names on their list as Fabrizio Romano responds to transfer links with Barca duo

Chelsea have as many as ten names on their list of transfer targets for the final few days of the summer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Romano also responded to the Chelsea transfer rumours and links with Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres, stating that he’s not aware of anything concrete there for the moment.

Still, it seems the Blues have a number of options they’re considering, in what could be a busy end to the window at Stamford Bridge.

Discussing the latest on Chelsea’s plans and those links with a potential double raid on Barca, Romano said: “Chelsea fans have also asked me about Rayan Cherki from Lyon, but I keep saying the same thing – I’m not aware of negotiations between Chelsea and Lyon for Cherki, and this has been the case all summer.

“If tomorrow it changes, I will let you know, but as of now Chelsea are not negotiating with Lyon or on the player side. They are looking for different players.

“There are around ten names on the list for Chelsea, but I’m told they are still in internal discussion over best option to pursue in the final days. It involves owners, directors and manager too. They’re deciding all together.

“Still, despite rumours and links with Raphinha and Ferran Torres, Barcelona have not received any formal approach as of today from Chelsea, let’s see in the final days.”

Chelsea have had a difficult last year or so despite so many exciting signings coming in, so fans will hope this new-look side finally get the chance to gel under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

More signings could still be needed, but many CFC supporters will also surely just be hoping for some stability from their side.