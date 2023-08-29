After going all out in the current transfer window to land the targets that they wanted Arsenal now need to balance the books, and Crystal Palace may well be one of the beneficiaries.

The north Londoners have arguably had one of the best windows of any side across the top five leagues, landing all of their major targets – Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya – with relative ease.

Given the cost to bring them all in, however, there’s a clear need to clean out all of the ‘dead wood’ now.

With just a few days to go until the transfer window closes, that may be easier said than done.

One player who’ll arguably be desperate to make a move elsewhere is defender, Rob Holding, and, according to Football Insider, Crystal Palace along with Wolves and Real Betis, are interested in the player’s services.

It isn’t known at this stage what sort of fee Arsenal will require from any potential buying club, but given the way in which the market has exploded this summer it wouldn’t be a surprise to the Gunners asking for a decent sum of money in return – despite the fact that Holding has barely played of late.

At 27, he is approaching his prime as a player and, to that end, really needs to be given the chance to showcase his defensive abilities on a regular basis.