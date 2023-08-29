Eddie Howe almost certain to keep hold of out-of-favour Newcastle man

Though Newcastle probably haven’t started the 2023/24 Premier League season in the way in which Eddie Howe will have hoped, the Magpies manager can’t be too unhappy with the transfer business that the club have done this summer.

Thanks to the backing of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Howe has been able to secure the targets that he and his recruitment team have identified as being the perfect fit for what it is that the club are trying to achieve with ease.

Indeed, if one wants to put a positive spin on things, Newcastle have got two of their trickiest fixtures out of the way in the first three games.

Though both games – Man City and Liverpool – were lost, and the Magpies are playing catch up as a result, it’s still early enough in the season for it not to become a huge issue.

With one or two injuries to contend with, particularly to Sven Botman, it’s entirely possible that Howe will look to go back into the transfer market, even though it was believed that any dealings have long since been finalised.

There’s also the small matter of players that are surplus to requirements needing to be moved out by Friday’s deadline, though for one player, it appears he could be stuck at the club.

Looks like Isaac Hayden loan move from #NUFC to #LTFC has fallen though. Hayden had been given permission to undergo a medical. — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) August 29, 2023

TalkSPORT’s chief football correspondent, Alex Crook, tweeted that Isaac Hayden’s potential switch to Luton Town looked to have fallen through on Tuesday afternoon.