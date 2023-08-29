The end of the transfer window likely can’t come soon enough for Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke, and new owners, 49ers Enterprises.

Ever since the German took the job ahead of pre-season for the 2023/24 Championship campaign, there’s been nothing but drama at Elland Road.

From players going on strike to others demanding moves, and last-minute losses alongside a win over table-topping opponents last time out, it really has been all go for the all whites.

Friday night’s deadline at least brings all of the shenanigans of the last couple of months to a conclusion, and allows Farke and the owners to settle things down.

Performances and results should hopefully take a consistent upturn as a more stable starting XI can be picked, though who will form that XI still won’t be clear until after Friday.

Though the club’s stance on Willy Gnonto is believed to be that he’s not for sale – and he was excellent in the recent win over Ipswich – should Everton insist on taking him, Leeds may accede at the last minute to ensure dressing room equilibrium.

Luis Sinisterra’s future is also up in the air at present, with The Palace Way noting that Leeds and Crystal Palace are in talks for the player to move to London on a season-long loan with option to buy.

The sooner his future is sorted one way or the other, the better for all.