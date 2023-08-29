Good news for Tottenham fans as rival Premier League club pulls out of talks for forward

Tottenham are preparing to begin talks with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson and the North London club have been given a boost as one of their Premier League rivals have pulled out of discussions.

Brentford saw a bid worth £43m, plus add-ons and a sell-on clause, rejected by Forest for the 22-year-old this week and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Bees have left conversations over a deal as a result as they want to focus on different targets.

This is good news for Tottenham, who are prepared to begin talks with Forest over Johnson, as the London club have already held positive talks on the player’s side.

Brentford have currently left conversations for Brennan Johnson focusing on different targets, Tottenham are prepared to insist in talks with Forest ??? #THFC Spurs already held positive talks on player side and now discussions waking place on clubs side. pic.twitter.com/R2BkOTZKES — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

Spurs are looking to invest some of the money they received for Harry Kane into a forward and it looks like a deal for Johnson could go over the £50m mark.

The Nottingham Forest star has lots of potential and is still very young, but signing the Wales international to lead their line for the season would be a risk for Tottenham. It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck as this looks like it could go all the way down to Deadline Day.