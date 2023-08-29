Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix would be ready to return to Chelsea if the opportunity came along, though the Blues are currently focusing on other transfer targets.

That’s according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with Felix also attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, while his personal preference seems to be to remain in Europe.

Jacobs could see Felix ending up at a Saudi club if another move doesn’t come about in the next few days, with Atletico likely to be keen to be able to cash in on the Portugal international.

Chelsea fans probably wouldn’t be entirely sold on Felix coming back, even if he showed some moments of quality in his loan spell at Stamford Bridge last season.

There’s every chance the 23-year-old could revive his career under Mauricio Pochettino, but it would also be a bit of a gamble for Chelsea after so many questionable recent signings.

“Felix has always indicated he wants to stay in Europe, but I wouldn’t rule out Saudi. He’ll wait and see what transpires with Barcelona right until the close of the window,” Jacobs said.

“Felix would also be open to a return to Chelsea, but even with Christopher Nkunku currently injured Mauricio Pochettino and his sporting directors haven’t changed their position and are focused on other targets as it stands.”