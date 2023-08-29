Liverpool could make lucrative move to sign West Ham forward

Although Liverpool are steadfast in their stance that Mo Salah isn’t for sale, the Anfield outfit appear to be getting a little nervous after it was revealed that they are looking at potential alternatives.

The Saudi Pro League have completely changed the footballing landscape this summer which, even as recently as when the transfer window opened, surely wasn’t countenanced by European football’s big teams.

What it has done is put the cat amongst the pigeons in all of the major leagues, and also shown which players are genuinely at a club for the love of their football or whether money is their prime motivator.

Whilst it’s accepted that players of a certain level should be paid accordingly, the riches of the Saudi Pro League should make no difference to them if they’re happy where they are and with the money they’re being paid.

And yet so many elite-level players have found the pull of the financial riches available too hard to turn down.

Football Transfers quote CBS as saying that Al-Ittihad will offer Salah a mammoth €150m package to join them this summer.

The outlet also note that the Reds are tracking West Ham’s brilliant Jarrod Bowen as a result, with Jurgen Klopp believing he’s a perfect replacement in the short term.

It’s unlikely the Hammers would consider losing one of their prized assets, particularly when it’s far, far too late in the window to find a replacement.

However, as we’ve seen with the Saudi league, anything is possible… and you can never say never in football.