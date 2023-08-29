Liverpool alongside three PL rivals in race for attacker transfer

Liverpool are reportedly among four Premier League clubs who are pushing for the potential transfer of PSV winger Johan Bakayoko in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The deadline is coming up, with clubs having until 11pm on the 1st of September to get new players in, and it seems Bakayoko is one potential final target for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to Football Insider, Burnley have already seen bids rejected for Bakayoko, while Everton and Crystal Palace are also interested in the talented 20-year-old.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool really try to push for this deal, with the Merseyside giants already enjoying decent quality and depth up front, with midfield and defence perhaps more pressing issues for them.

Still, Bakayoko looks a big talent and one imagines his value could skyrocket if he joins another Premier League club and impresses there.

LFC might do well to swoop for him while they still can, though the player himself might also favour someone like Burnley, Everton or Palace so he can play more often.