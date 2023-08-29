Liverpool are reportedly lining up a surprise transfer move for Atletico Madrid forward and former Chelsea flop Joao Felix in case Mohamed Salah leaves.

The Reds have endured a difficult summer, with both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson poached by Saudi Pro League clubs, and Salah could now also be on his way out as Al Ittihad try to sign him late on in this transfer window.

Salah would be a huge loss that Liverpool surely need to avoid, and one imagines most fans wouldn’t be too convinced by the prospect of Felix replacing him at Anfield.

The Portugal international had an underwhelming spell on loan at Chelsea last season and Atletico are known to want to sell him this summer.

It may be that Jurgen Klopp would be able to revive Felix’s career, but it would undoubtedly be a bit of a gamble after his recent struggles.

LFC surely just need to do whatever they can to keep Salah at the club as there’s not much time to find an adequate replacement.