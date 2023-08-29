The summer of 2021 saw Italy march on to win the delayed 2020 EUROS at Wembley and a a key player in making that happen was left-back Leonardo Spinazzola.

The defender tore his Achilles tendon during the Italians’ quarter-final match with Belgium and it caused him to miss the rest of the tournament and a lot of the 2021/22 campaign for Roma.

Two summers later, Spinazzola is a target for Man United as the Premier League giants look to fill the void left by the injured Luke Shaw, who could be out for some time. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, United have enquired about Roma full-back and he is one of a number of options the Manchester club are looking at.

? Manchester United have enquired about AS Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola following Luke Shaw's injury. (Source: @DiMarzio) pic.twitter.com/bOvc6qocM2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 29, 2023

Spinazzola has only a year left on his current contract in Rome and now would be the perfect time to sell the player if there is no new deal on the horizon. The Italy star was subbed off in Roma’s first match of the Serie A season and he did not start last time out against Verona.

Jose Mourinho seems to prefer Nicola Zalewski on the left and all this could make a move for Spinazzola possible for Man United.