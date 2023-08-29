Fabrizio Romano delivers major Man Utd transfer update as club send firm message over deal

Fabrizio Romano has reported that West Ham United are out of the race for Harry Maguire and have communicated this to Manchester United.

See below as Romano discusses the details of this deal on his YouTube channel, with the reporter explaining that the Hammers got in touch with the Red Devils to confirm their decision.

West Ham recently signed Konstantinos Mavropanos in defence, but it seems they were prepared to try again for Maguire on loan, but this deal wasn’t suitable for Man Utd, so any move is now off.

Maguire has struggled in his time at United and it’s hard to see him breaking back into the first-team if he remains at Old Trafford this term.

Erik ten Hag surely has no more room for the England international and a departure would seem to make sense for all parties, though with time ticking away it now seems less and less likely it’ll be done before Deadline Day.