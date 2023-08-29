Exclusive: “Ten Hag knows the player well” – Fabrizio Romano on potential Man Utd signing from PL rivals

Manchester United have an interest in signing Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with Erik ten Hag knowing the player well after working with him in the past.

That’s according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano on this saga, with the transfer news expert providing details on this potential deal in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Denmark international has been discussed internally by Man Utd, but it seems there’s not yet been a start to any concrete negotiations over the player, who is simply one of a number of names being considered by the Red Devils.

Romano added that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is still waiting for United, but it remains to be seen who the club will end up prioritising in that area of the pitch in the final few days of the transfer window.

MUFC surely need a new midfielder, however, after letting Fred go this summer, while doubts remain over the likes of Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek in that area of the pitch.

“It’s also important to report that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has a chance to leave Spurs in case they receive an important proposal,” Romano said.

“In the last 48 hours he’s been discussed as a possibility for Manchester United – he’s one of the names being discussed, but at the moment, from what I’m hearing, they have not started concrete negotiations.

“One reason is that it will depend on the outgoings, this is why it is not concrete at this stage. Still, Erik ten Hag knows the player well, so it could be an interesting move.

“We’ll see if it’s an alternative to Sofyan Amrabat, who is still waiting for United.”