Exclusive: “Ten Hag knows the player well” – Fabrizio Romano on potential Man Utd signing from PL rivals

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United have an interest in signing Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with Erik ten Hag knowing the player well after working with him in the past.

That’s according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano on this saga, with the transfer news expert providing details on this potential deal in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Denmark international has been discussed internally by Man Utd, but it seems there’s not yet been a start to any concrete negotiations over the player, who is simply one of a number of names being considered by the Red Devils.

Romano added that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is still waiting for United, but it remains to be seen who the club will end up prioritising in that area of the pitch in the final few days of the transfer window.

MUFC surely need a new midfielder, however, after letting Fred go this summer, while doubts remain over the likes of Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek in that area of the pitch.

“It’s also important to report that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has a chance to leave Spurs in case they receive an important proposal,” Romano said.

“In the last 48 hours he’s been discussed as a possibility for Manchester United – he’s one of the names being discussed, but at the moment, from what I’m hearing, they have not started concrete negotiations.

More Stories / Latest News
“I hate it, it’s pathetic” – Ben Foster slams controversial Arsenal transfer decision
Big six Premier League manager in contention to take over from Gareth Southgate as England boss before 2026 World Cup
Exclusive: Chelsea have ten names on their list as Fabrizio Romano responds to transfer links with Barca duo

“One reason is that it will depend on the outgoings, this is why it is not concrete at this stage. Still, Erik ten Hag knows the player well, so it could be an interesting move.

“We’ll see if it’s an alternative to Sofyan Amrabat, who is still waiting for United.”

More Stories Erik ten Hag Fabrizio Romano Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.