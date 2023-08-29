Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is well aware of transfer interest from Manchester United this summer and could be tempted to make the move in order to get back to playing in the Champions League, according to Ben Jacobs.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Jacobs provided some insight into Man Utd’s search for a left-back to come in as cover for Luke Shaw, with Cucurella among the options being considered.

The Spaniard has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge, but previously looked a top talent at former club Brighton, so the Red Devils could do well to gamble on him this summer.

It seems United are also exploring other options, though, and Jacobs notes that one issue for MUFC at the moment is that Shaw’s injury is not that long-term, so it could mean players are unsure about how much time they’ll have as first choice for Erik ten Hag.

“Manchester United are looking for left-back cover for Luke Shaw, who is out for a number of weeks with a muscle injury,” Jacobs said.

“Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is one name being explored. Talks took place between Manchester United and Chelsea over the weekend.

“At the time of writing, no formal offer has been placed, but obviously things are going to have to move fast if Manchester United wish to move.

“The reason why Manchester United have taken a bit more time is because Cucurella is one of four names discussed internally. Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso, Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico are all being considered.

“Cucurella and Alonso are well aware of the interest, and the chance to play Champions League football is of appeal. But the challenge is Shaw is out for weeks not months, so both would be keen to understand further their role and likely minutes when he returns.

“Chelsea are comfortable with letting Cucurella leave on loan, but that may well change if Ian Maatsen doesn’t stay. But with Ben Chilwell fit, and Levi Colwill can also play left-back, there is enough cover in that position.”