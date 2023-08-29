More problems for Daniel Farke as Leeds lose cup match to lowly Salford

Things are going from bad to worse for Daniel Farke and Leeds United.

After an epic 4-3 win over Ipswich at the weekend, it looked as though the all whites had finally turned a corner under the German.

Ever since Farke took over at Elland Road there have been problems that he’s had to deal with, normally relating to players wanting to leave the club.

He’s rarely had a settled XI, but Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against League Two side, Salford, gave Leeds the perfect chance to score a few goals and give a good account of themselves.

The way that the game evolved, however, meant that things didn’t happen as they’d likely hoped they would.

For starters, it was Matt Smith that gave the hosts the lead in the first-half, and it wasn’t until the 76th minute before Pascal Struijk equalised.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham’s wait for a major trophy will go on as Davinson Sanchez misses decisive Carabao Cup penalty Video: Lederhosen-wearing Harry Kane gets into the Bavarian spirit Chelsea and Tottenham could be set to battle it out for Barcelona superstar

Another goal wasn’t forthcoming which meant the lottery of penalties would decide who would march on to the third round.

Unfortunately for Farke, it was Salford who won a brilliant shoot-out 9-8, meaning the all whites went back to Yorkshire empty-handed.

Having had to work the transfer market almost with one hand tied behind his back, being knocked out of the cup might prove to be something of a blessing.

Farke needs no more distraction as he attempts to steer the club to calmer waters.