Although Newcastle are thought to have concluded their transfer business for the summer, it’s possible that Eddie Howe will encourage the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to make money available for any last-minute deals that could be worth doing.

In all three of their games so far in this 2023/24 Premier League season, the Magpies have shown that they’re capable of living with the best in the league, however, they did still come up short against both Man City and Liverpool.

It’s those two results that could prompt Howe to argue that the squad needs a bit more strength in depth in certain areas, particularly given that the Champions League will restart again shortly.

Journalist, Paul Brown, has told Give Me Sport that Newcastle could well be in for PSV Eindhoven’s exciting wide man, Johan Bakayoko, ostensibly to provide competition for, and perhaps eventually replace, Miguel Almiron.

The outlet suggests it would take £30m to prise him from the Dutch giants, though transfermarkt have his value at a much more reasonable €10m.

“He’s certainly very highly-rated, yeah. I think there are a couple of teams potentially looking to sign him,” Brown said.

“Newcastle I believe are also interested in Bakayoko. He’s very young, so he’d be a signing that you’d expect to get better and have his best years at your club if you were to sign him now.”

Clearly, a decision needs to be made quickly with only a few days left of the window, and whether Bakayoko is the right type of hire at the right time is also questionable at this point.

The need for defensive cover, whilst not necessarily keeping Howe up at night, is more of a priority at present.