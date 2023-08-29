Lucas Digne of Aston Villa has been mentioned as transfer target for Nottingham Forest.

According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest is interested in Lucas Digne, but his high salary is an issue.

The article claims that the former Everton star’s £120,000 monthly wages are “excessive” for the Reds.

Former Barcelona left-back Digne was successful at Everton and has so far performed admirably at Villa.

He’s 30 years old and at the peak of his game and at the City Ground, Digne would be able to have an instant influence.

According to the source, Villa attempted to include Digne in a deal to acquire Welsh forward Brennan Johnson, 22, from Forest but the deal fell through.