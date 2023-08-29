Photo: Man City’s Erling Haaland and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka get PFA gongs

After having such brilliant individual seasons in 2022/23, it was perhaps no surprise that Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka would be rewarded with the PFA Player of the Year awards.
The Man City star’s goals throughout the campaign were a major reason why Pep Guardiola’s side secured an era-defining treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, and no one can argue that his Player of the Year award wasn’t deserved.
For Saka, his Arsenal side ultimately came up short in the Premier League title race, but the PFA’s Young Player of the Year gong, in recognition of his brilliant efforts throughout the season, might go some way to easing that pain.
