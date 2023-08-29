Tottenham star unwanted by previous managers set to stay for the season

Ange Postecoglou has changed the mood around Tottenham in the short space of time he has been in North London and one Spurs star seems happy that the Australian has arrived.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the new Spurs manager is happy for Giovani Lo Celso to stay at the club and there has been positive feedback on the Argentine midfielder. The 27-year-old now looks set to stay in London for the season and it will only take a large bid for Spurs to change their stance on the player during the final week of the transfer window.

Lo Celso made his first appearance of the season on Saturday as he came off the bench in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth and there could be more to come over the coming months.

Antonio Conte sent Lo Celso out on loan twice during his time at the club, while his predecessors were not the biggest fans of the player either. Postecoglou looks set to give the Argentine a chance to prove himself as the midfielder has shown elsewhere the quality he possesses.

The 27-year-old has been at Tottenham for nearly four years now, so could this be the one where the Argentina international reaches his potential in a white shirt?

