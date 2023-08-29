Tottenham team news: Eric Dier left out as Fulham entertain Spurs in Carabao Cup

Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou, has arguably dropped a huge hint as to the immediate future of their player, Eric Dier.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in 12 months time and clearly out of favour with the Australian.

That’s because he’s been left completely out of the Spurs squad to face Fulham on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup second round fixture.

Our side to face Fulham! ? pic.twitter.com/2WU3MqSRI6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2023

That would suggest that an imminent transfer is in the offing, and the Daily Mirror note that Bayern Munich are looking at a potential reunion for Dier with Harry Kane.

Whether there’s enough time to get a deal over the line for the defensive midfielder will be seen by the weekend, but it’s hard to see that he has a future at White Hart Lane, should Friday’s deadline come too soon.

Postecoglou has picked a reasonably forward-thinking XI to start the match with Fraser Forster taking over in goal, and a back four of Emerson Royal, Davidson Sanchez, Micky van de Ven, and Ben Davies.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Gio Lo Celso make up a midfield three, with Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon the attacking trio.

It promises to be a cracking London derby, and with no replays in the competition, whomever wins on the night goes straight through to the third round.