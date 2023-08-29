Tottenham are continuing to work on the potential transfer of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, but there is nothing concrete with Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano provided an update on the race to sign Johnson, suggesting that Spurs are now looking in the strongest position for him after Brentford saw a bid rejected for the Wales international.

Tottenham can seemingly offer better payment terms to Forest for Johnson, with anything less than £50million likely to be difficult.

Spurs have been dealt the blow of losing star player Harry Kane this summer as he recently left to join Bayern Munich, and so new manager Ange Postecoglou could surely do well to strengthen his attack.

Johnson looks like he could be a useful option for the north Londoners, and one imagines Chelsea could have done well to sign him as well, even if it seems there isn’t much to those stories.

The Blues, however, could do with another signing in attack after letting Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all leave this summer.

“The situation with Brennan Johnson is very concrete,” Romano said.

“Nottingham Forest have also rejected a bid from Brentford for Johnson and now Forest are looking at different players, and Tottenham are working on this deal.

“Forest rejected bid in excess of £40m from Brentford on Monday, so I would expect that anything less than a £50m fee is going to be complicated to get a deal done.

“Tottenham can offer better payment terms or players included in the deal. They of course have alternatives, but the focus is on Johnson for now and they’re on it.

“Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any Chelsea concrete talks over Johnson.”