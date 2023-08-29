Exclusive Ben Jacobs column: Felix open to Chelsea return, Man Utd’s left-back transfer talks & more

Hello and welcome to my latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for more from myself, Fabrizio Romano, Jonathan Johnson and more!

Club chief personally flies star out of Chelsea and other potential Blues exits

Chelsea will be very busy with outgoings right up until the transfer window shuts.

Bayern want to sign Trevoh Chalobah, who doesn’t look like getting many minutes if stays at Chelsea. The German champions have already had a loan bid rejected and are still in talks.

Chelsea want a permanent sale and expect a £50m fee. Bayern will consider Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap if they can’t strike a deal for Chalobah.

Conor Gallagher also faces an uncertain future but has been playing for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino and is content to stay and fight for his place.

Bayern, West Ham and Spurs have all looked at Gallagher during different parts of the window. Everton and Newcastle held a historical interest as well, but are not active currently.

Brighton really like Gallagher, but not his wages, and that’s why nothing has materialised to date. Chelsea will listen to offers should they arrive around the £50m mark.

Romelu Lukaku is another Chelsea outgoing that’s basically done. He is off to Rome today to finalise his season-long loan after a lengthy and messy saga involving Inter Milan and Juventus. Believe it or not, Roma owner Dan Friedkin, who is a certified pilot, personally flew him over!

My understanding is the fee is £8m (higher than reported) and Lukaku is more than halving his wage. Chelsea have also inserted a €45m release clause into his contract. This has always been the ballpark required for a permanent sale.

Manchester United looking for Luke Shaw replacement

Manchester United are looking for left-back cover for Luke Shaw, who is out for a number of weeks with a muscle injury.

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is one name being explored. Talks took place between Manchester United and Chelsea over the weekend.

At the time of writing, no formal offer has been placed, but obviously things are going to have to move fast if Manchester United wish to move.

The reason why Manchester United have taken a bit more time is because Cucurella is one of four names discussed internally. Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso, Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico are all being considered.

Cucurella and Alonso are well aware of the interest, and the chance to play Champions League football is of appeal. But the challenge is Shaw is out for weeks not months, so both would be keen to understand further their role and likely minutes when he returns.

Chelsea are comfortable with letting Cucurella leave on loan, but that may well change if Ian Maatsen doesn’t stay. But with Ben Chilwell fit, and Levi Colwill can also play left-back, there is enough cover in that position.

Why Gabri Veiga chose Saudi over Europe’s elite

Gabri Veiga’s move from Celta Vigo to Al-Ahli perhaps caught some by surprise, especially because it looked like Napoli were quite close. Veiga had been tracked all summer by several Premier League clubs as well.

The 21-year-old saw appeal in a switch to Al-Ahli because of the other quality the Saudi club has already signed this summer. He’ll be playing alongside Riyad Mahrez, Bobby Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie, Merih Demiral and Edouard Mendy.

Manager Matthias Jaissle was another big factor in convincing Veiga, who was assured of regular game time.

And, of course, the package on offer was another significant motivating factor. At 21, Veiga will earn around £10m a year. Celta manager Rafa Benitez called this “life changing”.

A young player like Veiga can always come back to Europe in a few years and still play Champions League football – or stay and be part of the growth of the Saudi Pro League. The league is going to improve extremely fast. The strategy is both ambitious and long-term.

Dealmakers aren’t just targeting older or ‘star’ signings. They want young players for the future. That’s why Al-Ahli signed Veiga and there will be other players with a similar profile to follow over the coming windows.

Joao Felix an alternative to Mohamed Salah for Saudi?

Joao Felix is also a possibility for Saudi dealmakers. His preference is Barcelona, and the Portuguese playmaker is waiting to see if a deal is possible.

If it isn’t, keep an eye on a move to Saudi. Atletico Madrid would love to sell to Saudi and would expect a fee similar to the €90m Al-Hilal paid to PSG for Neymar.

However, the Spanish side may have to loan Felix simply because the player may prefer a season-long deal. Should a negotiation advance, the exact terms will have to be defined.

Felix hasn’t been allocated a final Saudi club yet because things are not that far long. But Al-Hilal had tempted Felix. He might have already moved had Atleti not rejected a £12m loan offer.

If Al-Ittihad don’t get Mo Salah (and Liverpool’s position is he’s not for sale), they would also be interested in Felix. Even Al-Nassr considered Felix back in May as well.

And even Al-Shabab, who are not a PIF controlled club, discussed Felix internally in July, but board upheaval means all business is stalled for now. They also wouldn’t be able to succeed if a PIF-controlled club comes calling.

Felix has always indicated he wants to stay in Europe, but I wouldn’t rule out Saudi. He’ll wait and see what transpires with Barcelona right until the close of the window. Felix would also be open to a return to Chelsea, but even with Christopher Nkunku currently injured Mauricio Pochettino and his sporting directors haven’t changed their position and are focused on other targets as it stands.