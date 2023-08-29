Gabri Veiga could still end up back in Europe in the future if life in the Saudi Pro League doesn’t work out, according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Jacobs has given some insight into why the exciting young Spaniard made this somewhat surprise move this summer, joining Al Ahli instead of Napoli, while he also had interest from Premier League clubs.

Veiga showed himself to be an elite prospect in La Liga last season, and few would’ve expected him to chose a move to Saudi over a top European club at this early stage in his career.

Still, it gives Veiga a chance to come back to Europe in a few years’ time, while he can also help become a key part in helping football in Saudi Arabia to grow.

Discussing Veiga’s decision this summer, Jacobs said: “Gabri Veiga’s move from Celta Vigo to Al-Ahli perhaps caught some by surprise, especially because it looked like Napoli were quite close. Veiga had been tracked all summer by several Premier League clubs as well.

“The 21-year-old saw appeal in a switch to Al-Ahli because of the other quality the Saudi club has already signed this summer. He’ll be playing alongside Riyad Mahrez, Bobby Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie, Merih Demiral and Edouard Mendy.

“Manager Matthias Jaissle was another big factor in convincing Veiga, who was assured of regular game time.

“And, of course, the package on offer was another significant motivating factor. At 21, Veiga will earn around £10m a year. Celta manager Rafa Benitez called this “life changing”.

“A young player like Veiga can always come back to Europe in a few years and still play Champions League football – or stay and be part of the growth of the Saudi Pro League. The league is going to improve extremely fast. The strategy is both ambitious and long-term.

“Dealmakers aren’t just targeting older or ‘star’ signings. They want young players for the future. That’s why Al-Ahli signed Veiga and there will be other players with a similar profile to follow over the coming windows.”

Big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez have been among the signings made by Saudi clubs in recent times, and the big spending is sure not to end there.