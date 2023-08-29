Video: Lederhosen-wearing Harry Kane gets into the Bavarian spirit

With three goals already to his name at Bayern Munich, Harry Kane is settling down well to life in Bavaria.

The former Tottenham Hotspur talisman has hit the ground running on the pitch, but needs to get used to the local customs off it, and Bayern legend, Thomas Muller, helped introduce him to one or two.

Drinking the local beer helped to wash down some local delicacies, Kane looked to be enjoying himself, though he did appear to be a little uncomfortable at having to wear the traditional lederhosen.

Harry Kane embracing the German culture by wearing Lederhosen. ?? pic.twitter.com/8EQKuCTJp1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 29, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports (via Football Daily)