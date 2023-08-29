Video: Man United shock as player is out for up to six weeks

With the end of the transfer window in sight, the last thing that Man United need is for one of their star players to be ruled out for up to six weeks.

Erik ten Hag’s side haven’t really impressed so far this season, even if they were able to come back from a two goal deficit against Nottingham Forest and win by the odd goal in five.

Raphael Varane got injured in that game, and according to Sky Sports, he could be out for up to six weeks, potentially throwing Harry Maguire a first-team lifeline in the process.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

