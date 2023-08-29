Video: Robbie Williams is loving Tottenham’s big Ange instead

One of pop star Robbie Williams’ greatest hits as a solo artist is the epic track, Angels, but after Tottenham Hotspur fans procured the tune for new manager, Ange Postecoglou, the former Take That star decided to get in on the act.

A long-time football fan and supporter of Port Vale, Williams would surely have got a buzz out of hearing one of his tunes reworked into an instant terrace classic.

Sat with a guitarist, he belted out the new lyrics with aplomb. Have a listen below:

Footage courtesy of Official Robbie Williams Instagram (via Optus Sport)

