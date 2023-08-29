Video: Roma fans go crazy as Romelu Lukaku touches down in the Italian capital

If there was any doubt as to how Roma fans might react to Romelu Lukaku joining their club, given that he’d betrayed Inter Milan and was originally negotiating with Juventus, any fears were allayed as the Belgian arrived in Rome via private plane.

The striker was greeted by hundreds of supporters who went mad when they caught the first sight of the player who’s expected to be their main striker this season.

If Lukaku wants to retain that level of support from the Giallorossi faithful throughout the campaign, he’ll need to start banging in the goals from the get go.