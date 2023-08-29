Video: Tottenham new boy Micky van de Ven scores own goal to hand Fulham Carabao Cup lead

The Tottenham fans had been singing Micky van de Ven’s name from the first whistle of their Carabao Cup tie against Fulham, but the new signing from Wolfsburg inadvertently put the Cottagers ahead with an own goal.

The hosts had been on top for most of the opening 19 minutes, with dynamic midfielder, Harrison Reed, a major threat.

Indeed, it was Reed putting pressure on van de Ven as a ball was squared, and it led to the defender clipping the ball and looping it over his own goalkeeper, Fraser Forster.

