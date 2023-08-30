With only two days left of the summer window, it’s still all systems go for Leeds United in the transfer market.

Daniel Farke must be tearing his hair out at the sheer amount of incomings and outgoings that he’s had to supervise and deal with since he took over at the club during the summer break.

The German’s way of playing has already been clearly seen by their epic win over high-flying Ipswich Town at the weekend, though there have been other performances that have been less than satisfactory.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the all whites continue to do business and will almost certainly still be at the coal face as we get to the last few hours of the window on Friday night.

Having strength in depth across the entire squad would be a blessing for the manager, more so if he can get in an experienced head or two.

According to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on X (formerly Twitter), one of those could be Rangers ace, Glen Kamara.

Lukaku loan agreed in principle.?

Will Raphina leave Barca? ??

Spurs, Leeds and West Ham all busy.????

— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 28, 2023

“With Kamara, that one is quite doable for around £5 million. The player is keen on the move” he said during his Spaces chat on various transfer rumours.

“Leeds were focused on getting Piroe over the line and as a consequence, Kamara took a bit of a back seat towards the end of last week. But now, that one is also very possible.”

At just 27, Kamara could be just what Farke is looking for and for £5m, a deal really is a no brainer for owners, 49ers Enterprises too.

They’ll have to work hard and fast if they want to get a deal over the line however.