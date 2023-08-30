£73m Man United star an option for Chelsea joining three other players on transfer list

Man United forward Jadon Sancho has emerged as a surprise option for Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his forward line.

The Argentina coach is looking for a new winger and according to The Secret Scout, Chelsea have a list containing Ferran Torres, Jadon Sancho, Ansu Fati and Raphinha, who are all being considered at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that the Blues would also like to bring back Jamal Musiala, but that is impossible at present, as the German youngster is the future of Bayern Munich.

? Ferran Torres, Jadon Sancho, Ansu Fati and Raphinha have all been considered by Chelsea before the window shuts. The Blues want to bring back Jamal Musiala, but unsurprisingly, Bayern are not interested in selling. (Source: @TheSecretScout_) pic.twitter.com/FyiTWdihbF — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 30, 2023

Out of the list above, Raphinha would be the best option on current form as the rest are not playing regularly at their clubs.

The most surprising name on the shortlist is Sancho as the Englishman has not lived up to expectations at Man United since he made the switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 as part of a £73m deal.

The winger has not tied down a starting spot in Erik ten Hag’s team and has struggled for form, therefore, it would be a huge risk for Chelsea to make a move for the 23-year-old.