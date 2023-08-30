All you need to know about the Champions League draw

On Thursday evening at 8pm CET, the draw for the group stage of the 2023/24 Champions League will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Thirty-two teams will be placed in four pots, with the holders, Europa League winners and six domestic champions placed in pot 1, with the remaining sides in pots 2-4 and determined via UEFA’s coefficient rankings.

As always, No team can play a side from their own association. Pairings and any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

UEFA.com will show the draw live as usual, and dates for the group stage games are as follows:

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Teams in the draw

England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle
Spain: Atletico, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
Germany: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin
Italy: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli
France: Lens, Paris
Portugal: Benfica, Braga, Porto
Netherlands: Feyenoord
Austria: Salzburg
Scotland: Celtic
Serbia: Red Star
Switzerland: Young Boys
Turkey: Galatasaray
Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

