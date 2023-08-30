All you need to know about the Champions League draw

On Thursday evening at 8pm CET, the draw for the group stage of the 2023/24 Champions League will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Thirty-two teams will be placed in four pots, with the holders, Europa League winners and six domestic champions placed in pot 1, with the remaining sides in pots 2-4 and determined via UEFA’s coefficient rankings.

As always, No team can play a side from their own association. Pairings and any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

UEFA.com will show the draw live as usual, and dates for the group stage games are as follows:

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Teams in the draw

England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle

Spain: Atletico, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

Germany: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

Italy: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli

France: Lens, Paris

Portugal: Benfica, Braga, Porto

Netherlands: Feyenoord

Austria: Salzburg

Scotland: Celtic

Serbia: Red Star

Switzerland: Young Boys

Turkey: Galatasaray

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk