Video: Rio Ferdinand defends under-fire Arsenal star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has defended Kai Havertz after some surprisingly strong criticism from Arsenal fans early on in his Emirates Stadium career.
The Germany international joined Arsenal from Chelsea this summer in what was seen as a bit of a strange move at the time, and it’s fair to say he hasn’t made the best impression so far.
Still, Ferdinand believes the time to judge him will be after 10-15 games, not just three, as players need time to settle in…
Arsenal drew 2-2 with Fulham at the weekend, so it’s fair to say that Havertz and others will need to improve fast if Mikel Arteta’s side are to get a win against Manchester United in their next fixture.
Havertz problem is confidence. He is hesitant in going for goal and negative in his back passing for fear of losing the ball. He needs to score a couple of goals to get off and running. The time at Chelsea compared to germany is down to the lack of confidence through negative publicized reporting, a couple of goals and the crowd cheering his name will get you the German international playing his best again.