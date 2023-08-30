Video: Rio Ferdinand defends under-fire Arsenal star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has defended Kai Havertz after some surprisingly strong criticism from Arsenal fans early on in his Emirates Stadium career.

The Germany international joined Arsenal from Chelsea this summer in what was seen as a bit of a strange move at the time, and it’s fair to say he hasn’t made the best impression so far.

Still, Ferdinand believes the time to judge him will be after 10-15 games, not just three, as players need time to settle in…

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Fulham at the weekend, so it’s fair to say that Havertz and others will need to improve fast if Mikel Arteta’s side are to get a win against Manchester United in their next fixture.