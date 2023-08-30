Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says he had a private message exchange with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes last season.

Speaking on his YouTube show Vibe With Five, the former Man Utd and England centre-back bemoaned the fact that players today can’t take criticism, with Gabriel seemingly not responding well to some of the advice he tried to give him.

Ferdinand is one of the best ever defenders to play in the Premier League, so Gabriel could surely have learned a thing or two from him, but it seems they had a bit of a frosty exchange.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has surprisingly left the Brazilian centre-back out of his starting XI so far this season, but Ferdinand says he stands by the view that he’s a bit too error-prone.

Gabriel apparently doesn’t agree with that view, and it’s interesting to hear that he actually got in touch with Ferdinand about this issue.

“I said that last year,” he said. “And he didn’t like it. He DM’d me. In the DM’s. This is a big thing, for me, with players today, they can’t take criticism.

“Players today, not all of them, I have had quite a few players who have come through their agents. I have said ‘don’t you get your agent to speak to me. You get your player to come and chat to me and I will chat to him, no problem’.

“Yes, he (Gabriel) come direct to me, which I respect. But, at the same time, I don’t think he saw what I was saying.”