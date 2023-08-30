Aston Villa on verge of completing loan deal for Barcelona defender

Barcelona and France defender Clement Lenglet looks likely to end up at Aston Villa in a loan deal.

Lenglet made 35 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur during his loan season there last year. Spurs, though, reduced their interest in Lenglet once Antonio Conte left.

Lenglet is about to depart Barcelona for Birmingham, according to the Catalan station. Lenglet is adept with the ball, physically endowed, and appears to be extremely solid in a defense.

Since his return from his loan at Tottenham Hotspur last season, the defender has had a difficult summer filled with uncertainty.

Barcelona wants to avoid paying his wage, so at the end of the window, a loan deal is profitable for them.

