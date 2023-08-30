Barcelona and France defender Clement Lenglet looks likely to end up at Aston Villa in a loan deal.

Lenglet made 35 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur during his loan season there last year. Spurs, though, reduced their interest in Lenglet once Antonio Conte left.

? Clement Lenglet will join Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy. The Frenchman is about to travel to England. @Marta_Ramon — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 30, 2023

Lenglet is about to depart Barcelona for Birmingham, according to the Catalan station. Lenglet is adept with the ball, physically endowed, and appears to be extremely solid in a defense.

Since his return from his loan at Tottenham Hotspur last season, the defender has had a difficult summer filled with uncertainty.

Barcelona wants to avoid paying his wage, so at the end of the window, a loan deal is profitable for them.