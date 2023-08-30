Bayern turn their attention from Chelsea ace to west London rival

As we hurtle headlong into the final couple of days of the transfer window, it appears that former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, now in the same role at Bayern Munich of course, has abandoned plans for a reunion with one of his former players.

The German has made a habit of raiding London clubs this summer, after acquiring Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur following a protracted negotiation across the summer.

Trevor Chalobah was expected to make the switch to Bavaria, but according to The Telegraph (subscription required), doubts are growing as to whether a deal can actually be done.

It’s for that reason that the Bundesliga champions have turned their attentions to Fulham’s excellent Joao Palhinha, however, their reported £50m bid isn’t likely to be anywhere close to being accepted by the Cottagers.

West Ham offered more for the player earlier in the window and were turned down, so one can expect the Bavarians to be similarly rebuffed.

The only possible advantage that Bayern could have, apart from the cachet of being one of the world’s most storied clubs, is if the player himself demands a transfer at this stage.

Fulham are still unlikely to accede to such a request, but they may not wish to have a potentially disruptive player in their dressing room. To that end, Bayern may have an outside chance of success.