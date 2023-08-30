Carabao Cup Third Round draw: Newcastle v Man City the pic of the ties

After Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup fixtures had concluded, the draw was made for the Third Round, where the Premier League’s ‘big boys’ are also in the hat.

Holders, Man United, were drawn at home to Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in a tie that the south Londoners will believe they can win, whilst last season’s runners-up, Newcastle, play the tie of the round at home to Man City.

Other fixtures to keep an eye on are Burnley’s trip to Salford City, Chelsea’s hosting of Brighton and Hove Albion and the lowest ranked team left in the competition – Sutton United – travelling to Port Vale.

There’s something in the draw for everyone, and it’s entirely possible that there’ll be an upset or two from the 16 fixtures listed below, ties to be played w/c September 25.

Carabao Cup Third Round Draw

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Exeter v Luton Town

Aston Villa v Everton

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Sutton United

Bradford vs Middlesbrough

Bournemouth vs Stoke City

Lincoln City vs West Ham United

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Brighton

Salford City v Burnley

Fulham v Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Man City

Mansfield v Peterborough United