Chelsea could launch surprise move for £80m Premier League attacker before Deadline Day

Chelsea are not done with their transfer business just yet and the Blues could launch a surprise move for a Premier League attacker before Deadline Day.

Mauricio Pochettino is on the lookout for a new forward and Chelsea may yet move for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson depending on how far they get with their bigger targets, reports the Independent.

Pochettino wants a forward who can play across the attack and Brentford’s Ivan Toney represents that. According to the report, there is an increasing feeling a deal could be struck in the last few days of the window for the England striker, although Brentford would want £80m to make it happen.

Ivan Toney is a target for Chelsea
Toney is suspended from football until January and would feature very little this season as he would need to get back up to match fitness before stepping foot on a Premier League pitch.

The only reason a move would make sense now is if a deal would be much cheaper due to his suspension, but £80m is not the bargain Chelsea are looking for.

