Chelsea “likely” to be able to agree transfer deal for around £45m

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly likely to be able to agree a transfer deal for Manchester City forward Cole Palmer for a fee of around £45million.

That’s according to Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, who says that Man City are currently asking for around £50m for the 21-year-old, though a compromise could eventually be struck.

See below for Kinsella’s tweet on this story as things seem to be progressing after news first broke of Chelsea’s interest in Palmer earlier today…

Chelsea could do with adding more quality and depth to their attack after so many departures this summer, with Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among the names to move on.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham make move to sign PSG striker
Bid rejected: Chelsea fail with £35m transfer offer for highly-rated 21-year-old
Man United have found a club for Donny van de Beek with Deadline Day approaching

Palmer looks a player with a bright future, so if Chelsea can get him for around £45m that could end up looking like smart business in the long term.

At the same time, for now it’s also quite a big gamble on a relatively unproven player who is clearly not particularly close to playing regularly for one of Chelsea’s rivals.

More Stories Cole Palmer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.