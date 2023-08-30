Chelsea “likely” to be able to agree transfer deal for around £45m

Chelsea are reportedly likely to be able to agree a transfer deal for Manchester City forward Cole Palmer for a fee of around £45million.

That’s according to Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, who says that Man City are currently asking for around £50m for the 21-year-old, though a compromise could eventually be struck.

See below for Kinsella’s tweet on this story as things seem to be progressing after news first broke of Chelsea’s interest in Palmer earlier today…

Chelsea's £35million bid for Cole Palmer has been rejected. Manchester City asked for £50m, likely to be able to settle on a fee around £45m: https://t.co/een12osjry #CFC #MCFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 30, 2023

Chelsea could do with adding more quality and depth to their attack after so many departures this summer, with Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among the names to move on.

Palmer looks a player with a bright future, so if Chelsea can get him for around £45m that could end up looking like smart business in the long term.

At the same time, for now it’s also quite a big gamble on a relatively unproven player who is clearly not particularly close to playing regularly for one of Chelsea’s rivals.