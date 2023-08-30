Bid rejected: Chelsea fail with £35m transfer offer for highly-rated 21-year-old

Chelsea have reportedly seen a £35million bid rejected for Manchester City forward Cole Palmer according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The Blues could do with adding more depth to their attack after the departures of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Palmer is an exciting prospect and it seems he’s now firmly on Chelsea’s radar, though for the time being they’ve failed to agree a deal with Man City.

See below for confirmation of this piece of Chelsea transfer news from the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg…

Chelsea have had a £35m bid for Cole Palmer rejected by Manchester City #cfc #mcfc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 30, 2023

Palmer, 21, looks like he has a big future in the game, so it makes sense that City would want more than that for him, but at the same time it’s hard to know how high Chelsea will go as they might not be keen on over-paying for someone relatively inexperienced and unproven.

Still, Chelsea have tended to invest in young talent under their current ownership, with big prospects like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto and Andrey Santos among their recent signings.